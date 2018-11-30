The Lawton Public Library offers activities over winter break

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -The Lawton Public Library continues to offer many activities for the community to get involved with.
You’ll find some of their usual weekly activities listed on their December newsletter, and with winter break around the corner, you’ll even see some things catered around the holidays. The Lawton Public Library is getting ready to kick off their activities for the month of December. The library is hosting an Ultimate Teen Christmas Party Bash on Tuesday and a Teen After Hours tonight. Youth Services Librarian, Tanya Organ said the teens enjoy the events.
“After the library closes, the teens will be here from 7 p.m. until midnight and we will have food for them, snacks, watch a movie, play some games, and just enjoy the night. A lot of times they will go out here and play hide n seek. They love to play hide n see in the dark here at the library, so it’s a lot of fun," said Organ.
Director of The Lawton Public Library, Kristin Herr said their activities are free of charge and for all ages.
“We are just so blessed to offer all kinds of events, classes and resources. There’s always something here at the library for all of our community, there’s something for everybody,” said Herr.
Organ said during winter break they will show movies and have different crafts for the kids to do. She said it’s nice to continue to offer as many events as they can.
“We just really like to encourage the love of reading and the enjoyment of coming to the library and not being afraid to read," said Organ.
For a list of all activities, you can go to The Lawton Public Library’s Facebook page.
