Local fraternity holds Never Forget Veterans Friendship Program

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A local fraternity is hoping to make sure our veterans are not forgotten. Thursday members of the group made clothing donations and spent time with the veterans at the Lawton Veterans Center.
The Psi Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in Lawton brought by items such as tube socks, t-shirts and kacki pants along with sweatshirts, shirts and coats to help fill the center’s clothing closet. They also spent time visiting with the veterans.
It's all part of the fraternity's initiative "Never Forget Veterans Friendship Program."
“The reason we started this initiative is because most members in our chapter are veterans and we want to make sure as a chapter our veterans do not go unnoticed,” said fraternity member Mike Forrest.
The Never Forget Veterans Friendship program is an ongoing effort that includes monthly visits to the Veterans Center.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.