Mystery ballot could sway control of Alaska state government

ADDS CLARIFICATION ON A MYSTERY BALLOT IN ALASKA STATE HOUSE RACE FILE - This Sept. 13, 2012, file photo shows Kathryn Dodge, a candidate for the Alaska House District 1 seat in Fairbanks, Alaska. Dodge, a Democrat, is tied with Republican Bart LeBon, and the race could go to a recount on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, if officials decide to tally a single mystery ballot found on a precinct table on Election Day but not counted. Officials were investigating its origins and handling before deciding whether to tally it. (Sam Harrel/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner via AP, File) (AP)