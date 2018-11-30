Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers help in aftermath of Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA (RNN Texoma) - “Started out with Katerina, then I went to Reda, and that’s what I’ve been doing, every one of them," said Wanda McLaughlin of Choctaw. “I try not to miss a one.”
She has helped out following nearly every major disaster to hit the US since 2005. “This is New Jersey, Colorado, Louisiana…” she remembers while showing the pins on her hat.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers clean up debris, and provide hot meals. They are serving lunch but are also getting ready to feed a couple thousand people dinner.
Volunteers are packaging up the hamburgers, beans, chips and fruit, giving it to residents one boxed meal at a time. They expect to serve more than 500 lunches.
For some residents, it’s the only hot meal they have had since the hurricane struck eight days ago. “I was demolished. I rode it out, but there is nothing left there for me. But I’m going to stay here for as long as I can to help out in my neighborhood," said Norman Rigdon, Panama City Resident. “A hot meal is great. These guys are blessings," said Mark Hill, another resident.
After this group of volunteers heads back to Oklahoma next week, Wanda says she’ll be ready for the next one. “You get your rewards in Heaven, but you get your blessings when you do stuff like this.”
