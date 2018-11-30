Police: Pipe bomb suspect accused in urine-throwing incident

FILE - In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami. A police report says mail pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc was accused earlier in 2018, with throwing urine from his van at two women on a moped in Florida. The Hollywood Police Department report says Sayoc pulled up near the moped, began yelling obscenities and tossed two vials of urine at the women. The first missed, but the second one drenched one of them. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)