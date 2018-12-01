2018 farm bill close to completion may replace expired 2014 bill

The bill, sent in August to a conference committee that included representatives from the Senate and the House, could be back to a full vote from the Senate and the House by late next week, said Frank Lucas, U.S. representative for Oklahoma’s third district. “Many of us really, really want to have the farm bill out of the legislative process in the House and the Senate before we get to the final push next week on the funding of the rest of the federal government that’s not been funded so far for the remainder of this fiscal year, which will run through the end of September 2019,” Lucas said. “We want to be done before that because there are elements in there — the president’s priorities on border security, different attitudes in both chambers about spending on different things — we want to be done before we slam into that circumstance,” he said.