LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! I hope you have enjoyed the sunshine and nice mild temperatures today. We are going to slowly see our temperatures drop throughout your next work week.
Tonight will be cool with winds remaining out of the north. Overnight lows will be around 36 degrees. Tomorrow we will see temperatures creep back into the mid to upper 50s with a few places hitting 60. Tomorrow night some isolated rain chances will be possible. As our temperatures drop to around freezing Monday morning we will see some of that rain turn to snow flurries. I am not tracking any accumulations, as the ground is still too warm. Monday we will only hit daytime highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday sunshine will return and temperatures will stay in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday cloud cover will become prominent with temperatures in the low 50s. Late Thursday another system will bring rain showers, and as we go through the overnight into Friday morning temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. This will change that rain over to a wintry mix, and possibly some ice. Travel conditions could be impacted. Right now accumulations look low, but that could change depending on how cool we stay this next week. We will continue to monitor this system and bring you the latest as we go through the weekend and work week.
Saturday temperatures will jump back up above freezing, and isolated rain showers will begin to move out. Highs next weekend will be in the 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
