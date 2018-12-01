Thursday cloud cover will become prominent with temperatures in the low 50s. Late Thursday another system will bring rain showers, and as we go through the overnight into Friday morning temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. This will change that rain over to a wintry mix, and possibly some ice. Travel conditions could be impacted. Right now accumulations look low, but that could change depending on how cool we stay this next week. We will continue to monitor this system and bring you the latest as we go through the weekend and work week.