Sunday is going to be a little colder with highs only in the upper 50s. For the first half of the day expect clear skies, but in the afternoon hours more clouds will move in and rain chances will rise. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out later in the evening and through the overnight, especially for counties south of the Red River. A few flurries are possible, but I am not forecasting any accumulations or impact to travel. The rain and flurry chances will hold through the first half of Monday morning.