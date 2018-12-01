LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good morning Texoma! Today will be a very nice start to the weekend with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. We will hold on to some strong west winds of 15-25mph this afternoon. Overnight conditions will remain quiet with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s.
Sunday is going to be a little colder with highs only in the upper 50s. For the first half of the day expect clear skies, but in the afternoon hours more clouds will move in and rain chances will rise. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out later in the evening and through the overnight, especially for counties south of the Red River. A few flurries are possible, but I am not forecasting any accumulations or impact to travel. The rain and flurry chances will hold through the first half of Monday morning.
Monday will be the start of our colder period as highs only increase into the mid 40s. The same conditions can be expected for Tuesday as well. We will see some sunshine return for the middle of the week.
Wednesday we will see some temperatures climb back into the 50s, but no 60s are expected. Thursday, clouds will move in as another system approaches from our west. This system will first bring some rain into Friday, but we may see some wintry mix that could impact travels and produce accumulations throughout Friday. Temperatures on Friday will hold in the 30s. We will continue to monitor this system and bring you more updates over the next few days.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
