G-20 enters final day with work to do on bridging divisions

Riot police block an avenue as protesters march against the G20 summit being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Leaders from the Group of 20 industrialized nations are meeting in Buenos Aires for two days starting today. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko)
November 30, 2018 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 11:03 PM
Protesters with signs of the face of President Donald Trump and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde march against the G20 summit being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Leaders from the Group of 20 industrialized nations are meeting in Buenos Aires for two days starting today. (AP Photo/Sebastian Pani)
Protesters with signs of the face of President Donald Trump and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde march against the G20 summit being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Leaders from the Group of 20 industrialized nations are meeting in Buenos Aires for two days starting today. (AP Photo/Sebastian Pani) (AP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Group of 20 summit enters its crucial second and final day with hours left for diplomats to bridge divisions on major issues including world trade, climate change and tackling migration.

Saturday will also see a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose nations have been embroiled in an escalating trade war with new U.S. tariffs on China goods set to take effect a month from now.

The divisions among the world's leading economies were evident from the moment Argentina's president opened the summit Friday with a call for international cooperation to solve the planet's problems.

Diplomats are haggling hard over a final joint statement, with disagreement over what language to use on the Paris climate accord and the World Trade Organization.