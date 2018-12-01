Giving Tree collects presents for veterans

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - If you’re wanting to give back to those who served our country this holiday season, the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center has a giving tree for its residents. All 200 residents have a tag on the tree.
There are still a lot of tags still on the tree, but two are being taken care of by Annette Wiseman-Vaughan. She decided to get a tag after seeing a post on Facebook
“So the sports team was the New England Patriots, and that was my father’s team,” she said. “Go, dad. We lost him in April. So, I thought it would bring us a little bit of joy to shop for someone we might’ve shopped for like my dad.”
After getting the first tag, she decided she wanted to give another gift.
"I really want a Yankees person,” Wiseman-Vaughan said. "My dad was a huge Yankees fan, and so I came down, and they found one for me."
Wiseman-Vaughan's father served in the Army for more than 30 years and was supposed to move to the veteran’s center before he died.
Tonya Hendricks, the administrator at the veteran’s center said veterans fill out a form letting people know what they want for Christmas. She said all of the gifts are delivered on Christmas Eve.
"It's such a blessing for both,” Hendricks said. "It's just a wonderful thing to do for our veterans, and the veterans sure enjoy getting those specialized gifts."
It's a hard time for Wiseman-Vaughan because it's her first Christmas without her dad, but she's finding joy in giving back.
"We want him to be proud of us, and I know my dad had a giving heart,” Wiseman-Vaughan said. “A big giving heart and this is what we do for him."
While there are a lot of tags left, Hendricks said they will go quickly. The presents have to be returned by December 14th. To pick up a tag and get the information, they ask that you come Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
