Lawton Business Women host 60th annual fashion show

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Friday night was the 60th annual fashion show for the Lawton Business Women group, celebrating their decades of supporting women in the community.
The show was held at the Hilton Garden Inn. It kicked off with a social hour and shopping event, with dozens of vendors from around town. Then attendees were treated to the annual fashion show during dinner.
Lawton Business Women’s annual event has grown over the years. This year’s extravaganza spreading over two days. “It’s been 60 years, so it’s evolved, it’s been different things, it’s been a Saturday afternoon lunch, it’s been different things, so about a couple years ago we decided we want to really just get some energy and do some different things with it. So we transformed it into a Friday night fun day-night environment, a lot of entertainment and just good times to do it,” said Brandi Whatley, Fashion Show Coordinator.
If you missed tonight’s fun Lawton Business Women will be back at the Hilton tomorrow morning from 10 am to 2 pm with their Holiday Marketplace.
Lawton Business Women will use funds from the show to award scholarships to young women going to Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.