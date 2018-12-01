Lawton Business Women host 60th annual fashion show

Lawton Business Women’s annual event has grown over the years. This year’s extravaganza spreading over two days. “It’s been 60 years, so it’s evolved, it’s been different things, it’s been a Saturday afternoon lunch, it’s been different things, so about a couple years ago we decided we want to really just get some energy and do some different things with it. So we transformed it into a Friday night fun day-night environment, a lot of entertainment and just good times to do it,” said Brandi Whatley, Fashion Show Coordinator.