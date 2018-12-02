Exhibitors show their cattle at the 2018 Wichita Mountains Classic Show

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Youth from across the country are in Lawton this weekend showing cattle at the Wichita Mountains Classic Show.
“It’s a very prestigious show," said Richard Pool, executive director at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. "You won’t see any better cattle in the nation. We’ve got cattle New Mexico, Texas, California. It’s just a prestigious deal. And it gives the kids the opportunity to showcase their animals and to earn extra money, because breeding, raising and training these animals is not a cheap deal.”
The show has been going on for more than 40 years, and has earned quite the reputation.
“It’s been going on so long that everyone knows that the Wichita Classic is top-of-the line cattle," said Pool. "It’s very competitive.”
Although, 11-year-old, Brock Cottrell, has been showing livestock for 3 years, Saturday was his first time showing his heifer, Flo, who got first place.
Pool said not only does the show help the young exhibitors qualify for other cattle shows, but it also boosts the Lawton economy.
“What a lot of the people do, because if you think about a lot of these people from smaller towns, so when they come to Lawton, they come and they do a lot of their Christmas shopping,” said Pool. “So, it’s great for the community. So, if you see one of the trailers out, and you know they’re from out of town, just tell them, ‘hey! Welcome to Oklahoma.’”
Sunday will be the final day of the Wichita Mountains Classic Show. It starts at 8 a.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
