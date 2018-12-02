Family Promise holds annual cookie sale

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - People left Holy Cross Lutheran Church with boxes of cookies Saturday.
Family Promise held their annual cookie sale Saturday. Businesses, organizations, and volunteers made this event possible. People were able to come through the doors, grab a box, and fill them up with different arrangements of Christmas cookies. The boxes were weighed and sold by the pound. Executive Director of Family Promise, Jason Hall said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year. He says money raised will go toward their case management program which helps homeless families.
“So along with basic needs like food and shelter, we’re also providing case management to connect these families with any resources they may need to address their bio psycho social needs that have influenced the situation that they’re in, so when they get into housing it’s a sustainable situation," said Hall.
In addition to cookies and candies, there was a silent auction of unique gift baskets. They also raffled off their grand prize of $5,000.
