LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good Afternoon Texoma! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine and somewhat mild temperatures today, because as we head into the beginning of the work week temperatures are going to drop off.
Tonight a few isolated rain chances are possible primarily for counties north of the Red River. Once we hit the early morning hours tomorrow, and temperatures hoover around the freezing line, we could see some wintry mix in our counties along I-40. Everywhere else will hold a small chance of a very light isolated rain shower. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine return with a few clouds hanging around. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s, and Wednesday the lower 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low to upper 20s both mornings.
Thursday is when we will start to see the next round of showers move into Texoma! We should only be dealing with rain to start since temperatures will be in the 40s, but once we hit the morning hours Friday, low 30 degree temperatures return, and the precipitation will begin to change over to sleet and freezing rain. Friday afternoon will be the main day that we see more of a widespread chance for the wintry precipitation. Highs on Friday will be around 36 degrees. Saturday more snow,rain, and ice is expected as the system begins to move east. We should clear out by the afternoon hours Saturday. Next weekend will be very cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
