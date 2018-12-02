Thursday is when we will start to see the next round of showers move into Texoma! We should only be dealing with rain to start since temperatures will be in the 40s, but once we hit the morning hours Friday, low 30 degree temperatures return, and the precipitation will begin to change over to sleet and freezing rain. Friday afternoon will be the main day that we see more of a widespread chance for the wintry precipitation. Highs on Friday will be around 36 degrees. Saturday more snow,rain, and ice is expected as the system begins to move east. We should clear out by the afternoon hours Saturday. Next weekend will be very cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.