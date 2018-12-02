LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is a chilly one out there this morning with temperatures in the low to upper 30s. We will warm up a little this afternoon as highs look to push into the mid to upper 50s. This evening a small system will push in from the west bringing isolated rain chances through the Red River Valley. During the overnight our temperatures are going to drop to around freezing, which will change some of that rain over to snow. Counties along I-40 will see some snow flurries Monday morning, while counties in central Texoma should expect a mix of rain and snow. South of the Red River will primarily deal with a few rain showers. We will see the whole system clear out by 10AM tomorrow morning. I am not tracking much of an impact for travels as you head to work Monday morning. There could be a few slick spots especially over bridges. Snow accumulation will be slim to none as the ground is still too warm. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 40s.