LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is a chilly one out there this morning with temperatures in the low to upper 30s. We will warm up a little this afternoon as highs look to push into the mid to upper 50s. This evening a small system will push in from the west bringing isolated rain chances through the Red River Valley. During the overnight our temperatures are going to drop to around freezing, which will change some of that rain over to snow. Counties along I-40 will see some snow flurries Monday morning, while counties in central Texoma should expect a mix of rain and snow. South of the Red River will primarily deal with a few rain showers. We will see the whole system clear out by 10AM tomorrow morning. I am not tracking much of an impact for travels as you head to work Monday morning. There could be a few slick spots especially over bridges. Snow accumulation will be slim to none as the ground is still too warm. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s, and Wednesday upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday temperatures will hold in the lower 50s, but our next round of rain will return Thursday evening. The system set to impact Texoma at the end of the work week will be much larger, and looks to have a few more impacts to travels. As temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday morning we will see an increasing chance for freezing rain and snow north of the Red River. South of the Red River should primarily get rain. As we push into Saturday more of a widespread snow looks to occur for most places in Texoma, along with a chance of some sleet and freezing rain. Right now the timing of this system looks consistent, but where the snow, rain, freezing rain line sets up is still questionable. We will continue to monitor this system as we go through the work week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
