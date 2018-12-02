Help Portrait event takes professional photos of the community for free

“We get to tell great stories in the process," said Chris Martin, owner and photographer at ChrisMartin.TV. "Our clients typically, that come in here for photos, are part of an invisible population. They’re the ones that are typically left out in the cold, you know, ignored if they’re homeless. People walk right by them. And even if it’s just a small period of time, we want to be able to give them a face and know that they’re human and to treat them humanly.”