Help Portrait event takes professional photos of the community for free

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Several area photographers volunteered their time and talent Saturday to take photos of the community.
The Help Portrait initiative was started 10 years ago by a photographer in Nashville. The idea was to give portraits instead of taking portraits for those who typically cannot afford them.
One day a year, photographers come together and take professional photos of the homeless, jobless, or low income. The customer then receives a framed print absolutely free.
“We get to tell great stories in the process," said Chris Martin, owner and photographer at ChrisMartin.TV. "Our clients typically, that come in here for photos, are part of an invisible population. They’re the ones that are typically left out in the cold, you know, ignored if they’re homeless. People walk right by them. And even if it’s just a small period of time, we want to be able to give them a face and know that they’re human and to treat them humanly.”
Martin said he hopes that next year they can provide transportation to the venue, as well as hair and make-up services.
