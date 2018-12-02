Motorcycle club donates Christmas gifts for Duncan families

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Christmas for some children in the Duncan community just got a whole lot sweeter, thanks to the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club.
Every year, the club gathers toys to donate to families who cannot afford to buy Christmas gifts. Sunday, over 100 bikers from several motorcycle clubs, churches, and the community met at the AMC Theater in Duncan with the toys fastened to their bikes. They then rode to the Duncan Toy Shop to deliver them.
One club member who has been participating in this event for nearly 35 years said not only does it help give kids in the community a good Christmas, but it also helps veterans get quality interaction with others.
“It helps us get back in line with the civilian world," said Spider Moore, member of the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club. "About giving and being kind to others. And, it just really helps.”
Moore said back when the event first started, there were only about seven bikers. He said he hopes the younger generation can lead the event in the future and make it even greater.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.