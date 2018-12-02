People participated in The Run for the Fallen

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - About 400 people got out to participate in the 8th Annual Run for the Fallen.
Participants ran a 5K around the golf course which started and ended at the Fort Sill Patriot Club. 27 memorials were placed on the bleachers in honor of fallen soldiers within Oklahoma. Colonel Jeffrey Buck said this is a chance for them to keep their vow to the warriors lost and their family members.
“These 27 here for all of us that have served for awhile and deployed and lost friends, they represent a lot more people than just the 27 that are here and again it just our chance to ensure to the families and the promises we made to those soldiers to never forget," said Colonel Buck.
Pat Miller is the widow of Danny Miller who served in the U.S. Army. He has been gone for 10 years now. She said this is about her fifth time participating in the run.
“It’s really important to say their name. Some people would say well it’s been 10 years, well that doesn’t matter to me and to my family, he’s always with us and it’s important to remember him. He’s my hero, he’s one of many," said Miller.
21 families of the 27 memorials that were placed came out to the event.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.