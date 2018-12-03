Authorities release name of man found dead in Lawton fire

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Authorities have released the name of the man who was found dead in a house fire on the 1700 block of NW 45th Street on November 30th.
The body of 71-year-old Richard Ira Startz was recovered by fire fighters responding to the fire.
A person passing by noticed smoke coming from a home. When crews arrived on scene, the home was filled with smoke and a neighbor told them there was an elderly man inside.
Although fire officials are continuing to investigate what caused the fire, they suspect a tragic and unfortunate chain of events is to blame.
“I cannot eliminate the possibility of smoking being a possible heat source,” said Mitchell. “The victim was also a regular user of oxygen and there is evidence that he may have been in his chair with the oxygen on at the time of the fire.”
The fire is still under investigation. You can count on us to keep you updated as information comes in.
