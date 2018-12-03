Comey makes deal over House subpoena, backs off legal fight

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Comey has reached a deal to testify privately to the House Judiciary Committee, backing off his legal fight for an open hearing. Comey said in a tweet Sunday that it was "hard to protect my rights without being in contempt" but he's been told he's free to discuss his testimony afterward. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)