Couple booked into Wichita Co. Jail in connection with Burkburnett Amber Alert

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The man and woman arrested in New Mexico following an Amber Alert for a Burkburnett toddler have been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail.
Michael Scott Smith, 48, and Robin Michelle Golden, 51, have been in the Wichita Co. Jail since Wednesday, November 29, according to the inmate roster. Both have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle and Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death.
When this story was published, Smith and Golden remained behind bars on $255,000 bonds. According to court documents, on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, just before 2 p.m. officers were called to the KOA campgrounds in Burkburnett.
When officers got to the scene a woman was seen laying on the ground with a group of her family around her. The woman has several head injuries including a large cut to the right side of her head, scrapes on the left side of her face, and bruising on the left side of her forehead, according to police.
The victim was also complaining of severe pain in her abdomen and legs. Witnesses told police Smith had run over the victim causing the injuries. The victim was flown to United Regional due to the seriousness of her injuries.
Witnesses said Smith arrived to the scene to see his children and when he got his youngest son into his arms he took off running with the child towards an SUV while yelling for the driver of the vehicle, Golden, to drive away.
The victim had gone after Smith to keep him from taking the child. The victim was near the driver side door when Golden put the vehicle in reverse. The door struck the victim, knocking her to the ground.
Golden then put the vehicle in drive and drove over the victim before leaving the scene, according to court documents.
