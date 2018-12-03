Duncan families open their homes to the community for Aequalis Christmas Open House

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Duncan community got the chance to take a look inside of three beautifully decorated homes for the holidays on Sunday. It was for the Christmas Open House that the Aequalis Study Club hosts annually.
The club does various fundraisers throughout the year to give back to organizations and non-profits in Duncan, as well as several scholarships.
“It is the first Sunday of December each year. This is our 29th year to do this,” said Allie Buckholts, a member of the Aequalis Study Club. “And basically, we ask homes in our community, here in Duncan, to open up their house. They decorate it with a bunch of Christmas decorations and trees, and people from the community buy tickets and they walk through the houses and it’s our big fundraiser each year.”
Tickets are sold for either $8 or $10 dollars. All of the proceeds go to local charities.
“The different organizations include Beautiful Day and One Duncan, and they are local organizations that have started here in town," said Buckholts. "We give to the Safe Center, United Way, the Rotary Christmas auction, just to name a few.”
Buckholts said the open house is a great way to help the community while spending time with loved ones.
“I think the Christmas open house is so important because it directly gives the money right back to our community here in Duncan. It’s the holidays. People come out. It’s a great way to spend time with your family or friends walking through the houses, but you’re also giving back to the organizations here in our community, as well as scholarships to our students here in our community," said Buckholts. "I just think that’s so important.”
