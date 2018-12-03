First Alert 7 Forecast: a winter storm late in the week will bring a variety of precipitation

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Quiet for the next few days ahead of a messy storm late in the week. Friday & Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.
Mostly clear this evening with temperatures falling into the mid 30s by 8PM and low to mid 20s by morning. Mostly sunny tomorrow with north winds shifting to the south. Low 40s by noon with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly clear tomorrow night, low of 27. Partly cloudy on Wednesday and not as cool as highs reach the low to mid 50s.
Clouds will increase on Thursday but we should stay dry during the day. Highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will stay above freezing Thursday night and into at least part of Friday, resulting mainly in rain showers for most locations. During the day Friday, colder air will start to filter in on northeast winds, changing precipitation over to some freezing rain or sleet, mainly near and north of Hwy 62. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s Friday, possible falling to near freezing in northern counties.
Friday night, precipitation is expected to change to freezing rain or even snow from north to south. Some accumulation possible, along with slick spots developing. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. The storm will slowly depart on Saturday and precipitation may end as a period of snow, tapering off around lunchtime to early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Light ice accumulations are possible along with a few inches of snow, we will continue to monitor this forecast and get more specific with amounts and precipitation types as the week goes on.
We’ll clear out Sunday into early next week with temperatures recovering slowly.
Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather Team for updates!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.