First Alert 7 Forecast: a winter storm late in the week will bring a variety of precipitation

Friday night, precipitation is expected to change to freezing rain or even snow from north to south. Some accumulation possible, along with slick spots developing. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. The storm will slowly depart on Saturday and precipitation may end as a period of snow, tapering off around lunchtime to early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Light ice accumulations are possible along with a few inches of snow, we will continue to monitor this forecast and get more specific with amounts and precipitation types as the week goes on.