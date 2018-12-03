LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It will be a chilly start to your Monday with temperatures in the low to upper 30s. There are a few isolated light rain showers and some drizzle moving east through central Texoma right along the Red River. We also have a few flurries in our northern Texoma counties along I-40. We will see these move out and begin to fall apart around 8AM. This afternoon we will hold on to some cloud cover and our temperatures will only warm into the mid 40s.
Tomorrow morning will be very cold with temperatures in the low to upper 20s. We will see more sunshine return tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will be more mild with temperatures in the low 50s.
Thursday temperatures will warm again into the lower 50s. Thursday evening is when we will see some scattered rain showers push into Texoma. This will be the leading edge of the main system set to impact us Friday and Saturday. As we move into the early morning hours Friday, temperatures are going to drop, and we will see some of that rain turn to ice and sleet. Travel impacts look likely as we push later into the afternoon Friday. Ice, sleet, and snow look all possible through Saturday afternoon. The timing of this system looks consistent for Thursday night through Sunday morning. Expect your travels to be impacted through Sunday morning. Temperatures next weekend will only be in the mid to upper 30s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
