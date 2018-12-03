Thursday temperatures will warm again into the lower 50s. Thursday evening is when we will see some scattered rain showers push into Texoma. This will be the leading edge of the main system set to impact us Friday and Saturday. As we move into the early morning hours Friday, temperatures are going to drop, and we will see some of that rain turn to ice and sleet. Travel impacts look likely as we push later into the afternoon Friday. Ice, sleet, and snow look all possible through Saturday afternoon. The timing of this system looks consistent for Thursday night through Sunday morning. Expect your travels to be impacted through Sunday morning. Temperatures next weekend will only be in the mid to upper 30s.