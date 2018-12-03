The Lawton Family YMCA offers a program for people with Parkinson’s Disease

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Family YMCA is providing a new program to help people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Rocksteady Boxing is a nationwide program to help people with Parkinson’s disease overcome some of the symptoms they develop over time. This was brought to The Lawton Family YMCA last month. Healthy Living Director at the YMCA, John Veal said people with Parkinson’s are usually pretty tight and this class helps keep them loose.
“We get warmed up and get the stretching going especially with the cold weather coming in, and then we move onto the fitness component, everybody’s least favorite it’s probably 15 to 20 minutes of some sort of exercise and then they get to do the fun stuff for 30 to 45 minutes and that’s the boxing," said Veal.
He said the boxing is non-contact and a lot of the stretches they learn here, can be used at home. Virgina Heffernan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease four years ago and said the class is helping her.
“I have more strength in my legs and in my arms, and my balance is better. I really believe it’s improving my physical self," said Heffernan.
She said she appreciates the community for providing services for people with Parkinson’s.
“I’m really pleased to live in Lawton now," said Heffernan. "I lived here for a long time and I moved away, and I came back a year and a half ago to be near my children, and Lawton just has some good support for Parkinson patients.”
Rocksteady boxing is offered Tuesday and Friday from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at The Lawton Family YMCA. For more information on how to get involved with the class you can contact John Veal at the Lawton Family YMCA. The program is free to YMCA members.
