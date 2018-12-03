Lawton police asking for help finding a missing endangered man

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for a missing man they say could be in danger.
Officials say 28-year-old Sinclair Da-von Stephens left his home in the 500 block of SW 26th Street on December 1 and has not returned. He has been diagnosed with a mental illness.
Stephens is a 5′5″, 140 pound black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, black jeans, white Nike shoes and a puffy navy jacket.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stephens, contact the Lawton Police Department.
