Share Your Christmas to benefit Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - On Saturday, December 8, 7NEWS will host its annual Share Your Christmas event, benefiting the Lawton Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank.
November and December are the busiest months of the year at the Lawton Food Bank which is why they need more donations to keep up with the amount being given away. In the month of December alone, they anticipate they will give away 100,000 pounds of food.
The holiday season is always busy for the Lawton Food Bank but this year, because of a decrease in donations, they've actually had to decrease the amount of food each person is allowed to receive.
"We did that in July because we really weren’t sure we would have enough food to last the rest of the year. So far, we’ve done that, and we’ve had great support from the community and we’re very busy,” said Lawton Food Bank Executive Director Jeri Mosiman.
Mosiman said this time of year, they get donations of holiday foods. Those are appreciated, but not necessarily the best option for families in need.
"Honestly, I’m always begging for child friendly foods. The children will be out of school. That jar of peanut butter is valuable to the family. That is far more valuable than the can of pumpkin or the can of cranberry sauce for a holiday meal. To have a box of cereal that their children will eat off of that whole time while they’re out of school, that’s perfect,” Mosiman said.
Mosiman said they rely heavily on donations brought in in December because it will likely need to last them until their next big food drive in the Spring. Because of that, she encourages anyone who is able and willing to help to come out to Share Your Christmas Saturday at both Walmarts in Lawton.
"It makes it easy to give. We’re all busy and we don’t always have time to mail something, drive over, do something, but everybody in this community goes to Walmart at some time or another. If we can get people to go to Walmart that day. If you’re buying a turkey for your family, buy two. If you’re buying a coat for your child, buy two with the idea of giving one to someone in need,” Mosiman said.
Share Your Christmas is Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. All of your favorite 7NEWS reporters, anchors and meteorologists will be out at the Walmart on Sheridan Road collecting donations, so come out and say hello. All of those donations will go to the Lawton Food Bank and the Lawton Salvation Army.
