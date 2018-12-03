Strict building codes helped Anchorage withstand quake

Adriel Matavo, left, and Aisoli Lealasola work in a walk-in cooler to clean up fallen cases of beer at a liquor store, Value Liquor, after an earthquake on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Owner Mary Funner says beer, wine and other bottled alcohol was strewn throughout store aisles after the quake. She considered closing Friday until customers began lining up. They were allowed to come in in small groups. "We're still in business, but we're only open only a little bit at a time," she said. (AP Photo/Dan Joling) (AP)