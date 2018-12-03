U.S. Marshals join in manhunt for escaped murderer

PAYNE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - The United States Marshal’s Service has joined in the manhunt for an escaped murderer who walked out of an Oklahoma jail after posing as another inmate.
According to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker escaped by posing as a cellmate and posting bond for that inmate, whom they say he closely resembled.
The Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward for information which leads to Walker capture.
Walker may be going by the cellmates name, Charles Pendarvis, and he is believed to have that man’s identification information. Walker is described as black, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing about 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar on the left side of his face near his jawline.
Walker was serving a life sentence out of Oklahoma County for first-degree murder and other charges, but was being housed at the Payne County Jail for court.
Police warn that Walker, also known as “Notty Walker,” may be armed and extremely dangerous.
They are asking the public to call 911 if seen and not to approach him. You can also call ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.
