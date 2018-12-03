WFPD releases S&L Beer and Wine armed robbery surveillance video

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released surveillance video on Monday morning of an armed robbery that took place on Sunday night.
Just before 10 p.m. officers were called to respond to S&L Beer and Wine on Southwest Parkway for a robbery with a weapon. Surveillance video shows two suspects come into the store, dressed in all black and wearing masks.
One of the suspects had a handgun and immediately shows it to the cashier when they enter the store. The suspects got away with cash and tobacco products. If you have any information about this crime you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to the arrests of those responsible it could earn you a cash reward. Tips can remain anonymous.
