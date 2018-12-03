Wichita Falls man arrested for string of vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in October of November in Wichita Falls.
Jessie Greek, 36, was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase through a neighborhood that ended with the stolen vehicle in a backyard. According to court documents, Greek is accused of being involved in three separate cases of Burglary of a Vehicle with two or More Previous Convictions.
In October and November the WFPD saw a significant increase in vehicle burglaries where windows were broke in order to get inside the vehicle. Items stolen during these burglaries included a purses, a cell phone, a wallet, $150 cash, a car stereo, and debit and credit cards.
Surveillance footage of one of the recent vehicle burglaries showed a suspect in a stolen vehicle entering a parking lot on November 7. The video shows the suspect approaching groups of vehicles and is clearly seen getting inside one parked vehicle.
The vehicle in the surveillance footage was the same vehicle Greek was in when he led officers on a chase and was then taken into custody. According to court documents, Greek was unwilling to give a statement in regards to any of the vehicle burglary cases.
He has been charged with five counts of Burglary of a Vehicle with two or More Previous Convictions in addition to several other charges. Greek remains in the Wichita Co. Jail on a combined $85,752 bond.
