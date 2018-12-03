Wichita Falls man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list and a reward for information leading to his arrest had been increased to $8,000.
David Dale Booth, 60, was convicted in 1998 in Tarrant County for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact involving an eight-year-old girl. Booth was paroled from prison in 2014 and has been wanted since 2015, according to the Texas Department of Safety.
Booth’s last known ties were in Wichita Falls. He is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds. Booth has tattoos on both of his upper arms. He has previously worked in the rail car repair industry.
His criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction. To be eligible for the cash reward, you must provide information to law enforcement in one of the following ways;
1. Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
2. Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
3. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.