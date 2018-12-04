Anadarko man killed in early morning stabbing

ANADARKO, OK (RNN Texoma) - An Anadarko man died after being stabbed in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
According to the Anadarko Police Department, 36-year-old Humberto Marron was transported to a local hospital around 6 a.m.
Officers were called to the hospital around 6:30 a.m. and after they arrived Marron was pronounced dead.
The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the APD and the District 6 Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.
