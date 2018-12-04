Armed Services YMCA holding Santa’s Closet program

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Armed Services YMCA is doing its part to ensure service members and their families have a happy holiday season.
The ASYMCA’s first ever “Santa’s Closet” program kicked off Monday.
Santa’s Closet is a consolidation of many of the support programs they provide. They will be providing free meal and toy assistance for active duty junior enlisted soldiers and their families.
The program gives the ASYMCA a bigger reach for active duty families who might be needing some help this season.
“The holidays can be, while they’re really joyful with lots of pretty lights and holiday music, it can also be really really stressful financially. A lot of people can’t make it home for the holidays, so if they’re here by themselves, this may be the one chance that they get to have a little holiday joy and to be able to provide that as an organization is just remarkable,” said Emily Massey, Armed Services YMCA marketing and communications manager.
Santa’s Closet is open all this week until Saturday. From Monday to Friday it will be open from 6 to 8 p-m, with a special lunch session from 11 to 1 on Friday. Then on Saturday, they will be open from 9 to 11 in the morning and 1 to 3 in the afternoon.
Participating families will need to have a valid military ID.
