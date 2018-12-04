Fire damages Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton fire officials say they are trying to determine what sparked a house fire on Northwest 58th Street Sunday night.
Officials say a neighbor spotted that fire on 58th near Northwest Glenn Avenue around 11:30 and called 911.
While people do live there, the fire marshal says no one was at the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. Officials say the blaze caused structural damage in one room and there was smoke damage throughout the home. They add that they are trying to find any heat sources that could have started the fire.
