First Alert 7 Forecast: A variety of precipitation Friday & Saturday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A winter storm is still expected Friday & Saturday. We have declared those days as First Alert Weather Days.
Lots of clouds this evening will slowly break up and skies will become mostly clear. Low 30s by 8PM with morning lows in the mid 20s. A nicer day tomorrow under partly cloudy skies and with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. Partly cloudy tomorrow night and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Increasing clouds Thursday and a cold front will move through during the afternoon with gusty north winds. Temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s before falling behind the cold front. A few rain showers are possible Thursday evening into the overnight.
Friday is where things start to get tricky. Temperatures will likely fall to around 32 (freezing) Friday morning and precipitation may start as some freezing rain early then as temperatures rise to 33-36, change to plain rain from late morning through the afternoon. A few slick spots are possible. Friday evening and night, areas near I-44 will be on the line between freezing rain and rain. Expect freezing rain further northwest of I-44 and rain or freezing rain near the interstate then a cold rain southeast of I-44. Slick spots may develop, especially NW of I-44 Friday night. Lows near 32.
Saturday, we will likely see any freezing rain or rain transition to some snow, ending in the afternoon. A light accumulation is possible with a dusting to 1″ near I-44 and 1-3″ in far northern counties near I-40 and far western Oklahoma, west of Hwy 183. Highs in the mid 30s with gusty north winds. Watch for any wet spots to turn slippery Saturday night but we will also start to dry out. Lows in the mid 20s.
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Mostly sunny by Monday as highs get back into the 50s.
~ Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
