First Alert 7 Forecast: A variety of precipitation Friday & Saturday

Friday is where things start to get tricky. Temperatures will likely fall to around 32 (freezing) Friday morning and precipitation may start as some freezing rain early then as temperatures rise to 33-36, change to plain rain from late morning through the afternoon. A few slick spots are possible. Friday evening and night, areas near I-44 will be on the line between freezing rain and rain. Expect freezing rain further northwest of I-44 and rain or freezing rain near the interstate then a cold rain southeast of I-44. Slick spots may develop, especially NW of I-44 Friday night. Lows near 32.