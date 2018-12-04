LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good morning Texoma! It is a very cold start to your Tuesday with temperatures in the low to upper 20s. Make sure you are bundled up as you head out the door this morning. We will hold in the 20s through 9AM. Today we will see plenty of sunshine throughout Texoma. Highs today will be in the mid 40s. Tonight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Tomorrow will be a mild afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday will be another mild day throughout Texoma. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid to upper 30s, and the afternoon low 50s. Thursday during the late evening hours rain chances will increase as the next system we are tracking moves in from the west.
Friday is our first, First Alert Weather Day! The way the system is looking, as of this morning, we will mainly deal with rain throughout Texoma for most of your Friday. Temperatures to start your Friday will be around 32-33 degrees. This is what will ultimately determine the type of precipitation we see here in Texoma. By Friday afternoon temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 30s. As we go through the overnight hours into Saturday morning, our second First Alert Weather Day, temperatures should drop below freezing, thus changing our precipitation over to freezing rain for northwestern Texoma, rain/snow mix for central and eastern Texoma, and rain south of the Red River. As we get later into the afternoon on Saturday, temperatures will only warm to around 34 degrees. This will lead to lighter snow showers north of the Red River and some southwestern Texoma counties, and a rain/snow mix for other counties south of the Red River. Travel impacts look likely especially on Saturday.
We will see the system clear out as we head into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon we will see some sunshine return with temperatures around 40 degrees. Monday more sunshine will emerge and some mild temperatures in the lower 50s.
Friday and Saturday Discussion: We have a pretty good idea as far as the timing for the system itself, and how long it will stick around. We also know that there is plenty of moisture that will be feeding into this system to support precipitation. What we don’t know is where the freezing line, 32 degrees, will situate itself. That is ultimately the prime determining factor in who sees what kind of precipitation whether it be ice, snow, or rain. There hasn’t been a lot of consistency in our forecasting models, so confidence in providing rain, snow, and ice totals, as of this morning, will have to wait.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
