Friday is our first, First Alert Weather Day! The way the system is looking, as of this morning, we will mainly deal with rain throughout Texoma for most of your Friday. Temperatures to start your Friday will be around 32-33 degrees. This is what will ultimately determine the type of precipitation we see here in Texoma. By Friday afternoon temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 30s. As we go through the overnight hours into Saturday morning, our second First Alert Weather Day, temperatures should drop below freezing, thus changing our precipitation over to freezing rain for northwestern Texoma, rain/snow mix for central and eastern Texoma, and rain south of the Red River. As we get later into the afternoon on Saturday, temperatures will only warm to around 34 degrees. This will lead to lighter snow showers north of the Red River and some southwestern Texoma counties, and a rain/snow mix for other counties south of the Red River. Travel impacts look likely especially on Saturday.