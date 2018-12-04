Lawton Public School hosts vendor fair

Sodexo has been in charge of child nutrition at LPS for the past 15 years and is now set to take over facilities maintenance, which would include groundwork and custodial duties. Lawton public schools officials say they wanted to reach out to local businesses ahead of the transition in order to give them a chance to branch out. “We realize that the local businesses have served the district for a long time, way before we were here and probably way after. So we wanted to come in, show support and give them an opportunity to grow their businesses as we manage those services for the district,” Said Jeremy Tanner, Director of Facilities for Lawton Public Schools.