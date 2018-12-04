Marielle Smith trial postponed until January

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - The trial of an Altus man accused of murder has been postponed until January.
Jury selection was initially set to start Monday for Marielle Smith. He’s charged with murder in the August 2017 death of Jarred Holmes.
Investigators say Holmes was killed in a home on North Julian and his body was found days later just outside Frederick.
Smith is one of three people charged with murder in the case. His trial is now set to begin January 28th.
