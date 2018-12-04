Plaque recognizing McMahon Foundation unveiled at Lawton-Fort Sill YMCA

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A plaque recognizing the works of the McMahon Foundation was placed at the Lawton-Fort Sill YMCA. The plaque was unveiled at a ceremony Monday afternoon.
On it is the likeness of Eugene McMahon, and it honors his foundation for all its help to the YMCA since 1957.
“It looks great to see the plaque here, but the main thing is is what the facility can provide for southwest Oklahoma,” said Kenneth Easton, Chairman of the board of the McMahon Foundation. Easton says since 1957, the McMahon Foundation has donated around $3 million to the YMCA.
