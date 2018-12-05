Arrest made in deadly Anadarko stabbing

ANADARKO, OK (RNN Texoma) - Officers from the Anadarko Police Department arrested Emmett McKenzie Jr for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Humberto Marron.
McKenzie was arrested on Wednesday, then booked into the Caddo County Detention Center on the charge of Murder in the 1st degree.
Anadarko PD investigated the crime along with the Caddo County Sheriffs Department, Criminal Investigations Division of the APD and the District 6 Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.
