Arrest made in deadly Anadarko stabbing
An Anadarko man died after being stabbed in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
By Andrew Brasier | December 5, 2018 at 3:25 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 3:25 PM

ANADARKO, OK (RNN Texoma) - Officers from the Anadarko Police Department arrested Emmett McKenzie Jr for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Humberto Marron.

McKenzie was arrested on Wednesday, then booked into the Caddo County Detention Center on the charge of Murder in the 1st degree.

Anadarko PD investigated the crime along with the Caddo County Sheriffs Department, Criminal Investigations Division of the APD and the District 6 Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.

