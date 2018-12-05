Cameron PLUS scholars hold toy drive and chili cook-off

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - First year PLUS scholars at Cameron University were able to get toys for local kids at a chili cook-off event.
It took place Tuesday afternoon at the McMahon Centennial Complex.
The students, who are in their first year of the Presidential Leaders and University Scholars program at Cameron, teamed up with the Lawton Firefighters Association for the event. To enjoy the chili, people had to donate at least one toy.
One of the first year PLUS scholars said this is a good way to start a tradition of community service through college. “It serves as a good example for everyone else for students at Cameron, and it’s also a way to show that we want to be involved, we want to give back, we want to just be active in our community. Even as a first year college student, it’s just really important to start now and set that example for the rest of our college careers,” said Daisy Cossio, PLUS Scholar.
People at the event got to not only enjoy chili, but also some Christmas music as well.
The toys will go to area children as part of the Lawton Firefighters Association’s Christmas for Kids program.
