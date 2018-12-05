Cameron PLUS scholars hold toy drive and chili cook-off

One of the first year PLUS scholars said this is a good way to start a tradition of community service through college. “It serves as a good example for everyone else for students at Cameron, and it’s also a way to show that we want to be involved, we want to give back, we want to just be active in our community. Even as a first year college student, it’s just really important to start now and set that example for the rest of our college careers,” said Daisy Cossio, PLUS Scholar.