Duncan church gives back to nursing homes in Stephens County

Duncan, OK (RNN Texoma) - “I will tell them it is a time of joy, and remember that it is Christ’s birthday, and enjoy the fellowship with the family, you know that it is important for Christmas,” said Toady Due, resident at Elk Crossing Nursing Rehabilitation.
“What we are doing today is sacking a thousand sacks of fruit and candy and goodies to be taken to all of the nursing homes here in Stephens County, as well of all the retirement centers and then to many of our home band people here in our city," said Pastor Randy Southerland of New Hope Baptist West in Duncan.
“Kiddy Beepers is Going to Elk Crossing, you got them? Randy, will be going to the nursing home. Who else got has a vehicle that wants to go somewhere."
“When I go there and we get to touch some of the lives that are not touched because their families have forgotten them, and this may be the only touch that they get and it is a Christian touch that we give to this these people that are so lonely and desperate, and it may be the only thing that they get on Christmas," says Karen King, member of New Hope Baptist West in Duncan.
“I am just helping out, getting the sacks ready, so we can deliver them to the people in the nursing home. Being able to reach out and help somebody this time of the year is just a great thing because we know that Jesus is the reason for the season, and he is the great giver of life and we want to give back to his kingdom work by doing this mission project here in our city," said Jeff Dixon, member of New Hope Baptist West in Duncan.
“We got Christmas sacks for you.”
