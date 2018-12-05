FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Ashton Lynn

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Duncan High School sophomore Ashton Lynn started showing sheep six years ago saying she just “needed something to do.” Her aunt raised livestock and after that caught her attention, she got her very first lamb.
“I started working and fell in love with the industry and decided this is what I wanted to do,” said Lynn. "We got more sheep and land and this is what I pursue.”
Ashton travels across the state, competing in shows and jackpots. One of her biggest wins came last year.
“The biggest accomplishment was being Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb at our free fair," she said. "That’s something I worked at for a long time.”
She’s also done well in showmanship, winning third place in her division at the Oklahoma Youth Expo and the state fair this year. Her passion for showing spilled over and turned into something bigger, a breeding operation.
“We have called our operations Dry Creek Club Lambs," said Ashton. "It’s our 2nd year to breed. I’m new to this, its my entrepreneurship, but it gets better and better.”
Every day after school Ashton goes out to the pens to groom and walk her sheep, always keeping showmanship in mind. Drive and dedication are just a few qualities Ashton has to make her stand out among her peers.
“Ashton’s work ethic and commitment to the program and just her desire to want to win and excel and be the best is what sets her apart," said Duncan’s Ag Teacher, Cory Jarboe.
In addition to showing, Ashton is involved in speaking events. She’s been on Duncan FFA’s opening and closing ceremony team and competed on the freshman Quiz Bowl team that won 7th in the state last year. Ashton encourages her peers to keep working toward their goals and reminds them it’s not all about coming in first.
“It’s not about winning or success, it’s about improving every bit that you can," she said.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.