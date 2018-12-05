First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch this weekend

The cold front pushes through Thursday afternoon, dropping our high temps into the 40s and falling into Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a mostly dry day on Thursday. Thursday evening that changes: showers move in S and SE during the evening and overnight hours. By early Friday morning cold rain changes to freezing rain for the commute. Temps hover right around freezing Friday morning before warming into the mid 30s Friday afternoon. A cold rain and freezing rain mix will last through Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, colder air shifts S and we transition from freezing rain into sleet and eventually into snow by Saturday.