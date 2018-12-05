First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch this weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! A very frigid start to our day.
Temps this morning are in the teens, twenties, and thirties. This afternoon we warm into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies with S winds gusting up to 20 mph. Overnight mostly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The cold front pushes through Thursday afternoon, dropping our high temps into the 40s and falling into Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a mostly dry day on Thursday. Thursday evening that changes: showers move in S and SE during the evening and overnight hours. By early Friday morning cold rain changes to freezing rain for the commute. Temps hover right around freezing Friday morning before warming into the mid 30s Friday afternoon. A cold rain and freezing rain mix will last through Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, colder air shifts S and we transition from freezing rain into sleet and eventually into snow by Saturday.
Most of us see sleet/snow mix on Saturday. Snow totals could reach from 2-4 inches in some locations, with many likely to see 1-3 inches across SW OK.
Even if many see just a cold rain instead of freezing rain, low temps overnight will drop below freezing even several days after Saturday, leaving the likelihood of frozen roads and slick spots for several nights into next week.
By Sunday and Monday high temps climb into the 40s with lows in the teens and twenties.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
