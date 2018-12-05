First Alert 7 Forecast: winter storm watches issued for Friday & Saturday

The timing of the steady precipitation has trended slower. On Friday, we expected some light drizzle or rain showers with a chance of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain mainly west to northwest of I-44. Some slick spots are possible in far western Oklahoma and northern counties near I-40. Highs in the mid 30s. Steady precipitation will move in Friday evening and continue through Saturday. Friday evening and night, we expect freezing rain west and northwest of I-44, changing to sleet and eventually snow by Saturday morning. Further east, a cold rain is expected with possible pockets of freezing rain in between. Travel may become slick to the west and northwest, especially bridges and overpasses. Low of 32 Saturday morning.