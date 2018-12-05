First Alert 7 Forecast: winter storm watches issued for Friday & Saturday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A winter storm watch is in effect for most of Texoma from Friday through Saturday evening. Those days are also First Alert Weather Days for a wintry mix of rain, ice, sleet, and snow.
Quiet and nice this evening as temperatures fall back into the low 40s by 8PM. Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a cold front sweeping through from late morning through early afternoon. Expect a breezy afternoon with north winds and temperatures falling from the upper 40s to low 50s to the low 40s by 5PM. Tomorrow night will remain cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Temperatures falling to near 32 by Friday morning.
The timing of the steady precipitation has trended slower. On Friday, we expected some light drizzle or rain showers with a chance of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain mainly west to northwest of I-44. Some slick spots are possible in far western Oklahoma and northern counties near I-40. Highs in the mid 30s. Steady precipitation will move in Friday evening and continue through Saturday. Friday evening and night, we expect freezing rain west and northwest of I-44, changing to sleet and eventually snow by Saturday morning. Further east, a cold rain is expected with possible pockets of freezing rain in between. Travel may become slick to the west and northwest, especially bridges and overpasses. Low of 32 Saturday morning.
As the storm pulls away on Saturday, precipitation should change to snow and the snow could be moderate to heavy at times, especially in western Oklahoma and northern counties near I-40. Roads will likely be slick. 1-3″ of snow possible along I-44 from the Red River to Lawton to Elgin. 3-5″ possible from Altus to Mangum to Hobart, Cordell, Elk City, and near I-40. Highs in the low 30s Saturday with gusty north winds.
Any snow showers will end Saturday evening. Clearing by Sunday morning with lows in the mid 20s. Becoming mostly sunny later Sunday with some melting and highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will warm up a bit next week, reaching the mid 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
