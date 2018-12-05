Last salute: A guide to George HW Bush's funeral

All eyes will be on the row directly in front of the pulpit. That's where President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are expected to sit, along with the remaining former presidents and their families: George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and his wife — Trump's 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Trump has had strained relations (at best) with all of them. But since Bush's death, Trump has extended traditional courtesies to the Bush family, including allowing them to stay at the presidential guest house and visiting with them there.