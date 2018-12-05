Lawton City Council consider city manager applicants

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton City Council met Tuesday to go over the applicants to be the next city manager.
Members held a special meeting where they spent more than an hour and a half behind closed doors in executive session. They looked over the 26 applications that were submitted.
The search started after current city manager Jerry Ihler announced plans to retire early next year.
Council members say they are hopeful they’ll find a qualified candidate soon.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.