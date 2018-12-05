Lawton kids Shop with a Cop for Christmas

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton Police Officers took 18 kids shopping for Christmas Presents on Tuesday during their annual Shop with a Cop event. The kids got to roam the store and pick out whatever they wanted. Many kids, like Jonathan, stayed in the toy aisles.
"Ohhhh! I definitely want it," Jonathan said while looking at a toy.
He took his time looking at many items in the toy aisles. After nearly an hour of shopping, he didn't have many items in his buggy.
"A nerf gun, hot wheels, cars," he said.
His mom, who didn't want to be identified, said her son didn't know what to think because he hasn't had a Christmas in four years.
"It makes me very happy to see him happy because of I almost...I didn't know what to tell him cause I didn't know if we were going to have a Christmas," she said.
Making sure kids don't go without this Christmas is why The Lawton Fraternal Order of Police and the Lawton Police Department have Shop with a Cop every year.
"It's just 100% a blast,” captain Ulysses Henderson said. “It's such a good time to see them go crazy and run around the store and we don't guide or interfere. We just kinda let them hang out and do their thing, and they run around the store, and they pick up all the different toys that they want."
While they shop for themselves, Henderson said a lot of kids normally shop for family and friends too. Jonathan was no different. After he picked out some items he wanted, he then started shopping for his sisters.
The kids got an extra 50 dollars this year after a family donated money in memory of David Kesler, a Lawton man who recently passed away.
Jonathan's mom said her kids getting Christmas this year because of this event means a lot to her.
"It's amazing to see them helping so many families with Christmas,” she said. “A lot of people don't get it."
Once they finished shopping, the kids could get their toys wrapped, to make sure they have something to open on Christmas morning.
