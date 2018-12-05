Share Your Christmas rescheduled due to inclement weather

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Because of the forecast for winter weather, the 7NEWS Share Your Christmas event has been rescheduled.
We're moving it to Tuesday December 11th. It will still be at the same locations: at the Walmart stores on Sheridan Road, and Northwest 68th and Quanah Parker Trailway. You can drop by with a donation for the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army all day.
The event will start at 6 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.
As for the Lawton Salvation Army, the holiday season is a busy time of year as they work to not only provide a Merry Christmas for families in need, but also to stock donations for the new year. Because of that, they are in desperate need of food such as canned goods, toys and clothes.
Lawton Salvation Army Major David Robinson said they feed between 200 and 300 families each month, so food donations made at Share Your Christmas are extremely important.
"It’s very important this time of year to give back. If you’re at Walmart shopping and you buy one thing, buy two,” Robinson said.
That sentiment also applies to the Salvation Army’s biggest project around the holiday season, the Angel Tree program, which they still need donations for.
"Anything. Most of the kids we have signed up are a year old to twelve. We really don’t care. Something that will make a child smile on Christmas morning,” Robinson said.
Robinson said if you’re going to donate toys, they need to be new and unwrapped. In addition to toys and food, the Salvation Army is always looking for clothes.
"A lot of times kids, especially kids that come through here, even through our social services that come with their parents, don’t have the proper clothing or the proper shoes. We give that stuff out just as soon as we can find a family that needs it,” Robinson said.
While the Salvation Army is happy to accept donations of used clothing throughout the rest of the year, during the holidays Robinson said they are looking for donations of new clothes.
"We like to give new stuff out for Christmas, we’re not going to give out used clothing for Christmas. But we do have a voucher system here where people that need clothing for whatever reason, they don’t have money to buy clothing, they can go to our store and they can shop, just like everybody else can shop. When they get to the register they just give them their voucher,” Robinson said.
Share Your Christmas is going to be a perfect opportunity to donate those items to both the Lawton Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank. All of your favorite 7NEWS reporters, anchors and meteorologists will be set up at both Walmarts in Lawton all day Tuesday, December 18 starting during Good Morning Texoma at 6 a.m. so come by, say hello and share what you can until 7 p.m.
